Computop, Premier Group provide payment and anti-fraud services to merchants

Through this partnership, the Computop Paygate payment platform has been integrated into Premier Group’s SmarterCommerce product line.

Premier Group’s SmarterCommerce, integrated with the Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne platform, enables organizations to engage with their customers across sales channels, by addressing issues such as Ecommerce, Payment Processing, Sales Tax Compliance, Retail Point of Sale (POS) and Call Center requirements.

On the other hand, Computop’s Paygate is a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform, offering secure payment solutions and fraud prevention for international markets. This collaboration provides the JD Edwards EnterpriseOne/SmarterCommerce users with cross-border ecommerce and omnichannel payment methods available via Computop Paygate.

Illycaffè is a company that already benefits from the Computop and Premier Group partnership. The ERP manager, Massimiliano Delise, argues that as the credit card processing is becoming a growing need for the customers, one top priority for them has been finding a solution natively integrated with Oracle JD Edwards. Thus, SmarterCommerce has allowed illycaffè to serve the customers better by providing additional efficiencies that automate the credit card processing.

Andre Malinowski, CEO of Computop US, said that the partnership is important as the benefits of the international Paygate platform will be extended, as well as the omnichannel capability to EnterpriseOne/SmarterCommerce users will emerge through the global expansion and domestic consolidation efforts.

