Commerzbank partners Worldline for a seven years time frame

Since 1998, Commerzbank has processed credit card payments on Worldline’s technical platform. Worldline provides a service for Commerzbank that includes complete processing of all the bank’s Visa cards and MasterCards.

The service provided Commerzbank credit cards as well as co-branded cards that are issued together with partners. In addition to technical processing, the contract also provides customer services. Worldline is a European payments and transactional services provider. Worldline delivers payment services, enabling its customers to offer solutions to the end consumer.

It is also a player in the B2B2C industries, with over 40 years of experience. Worldline offers a business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,300 people worldwide and posted 2014 revenues of EUR 1.15 billion. Worldline is an Atos company.