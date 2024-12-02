Commercial Funding Launches Spanish Language Website

The new version of the website promotes the availability of services to Spanish speakers in the US. The website can be accessed by directly clicking the URL, or an online visitor can manually switch the language on the top right corner of the Commercial Funding website, toggling between the Spanish and English versions.

Commercial Funding is a national provider of invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing, and through this launch, they are aiming to provide an easier way for the Spanish speaking client base to learn about their services, as well as to augment the Spanish speaking staff.