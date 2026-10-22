For subscription businesses selling internationally, each new market often brings its own payment methods and a separate integration. COLIBRIX ONE, a payments infrastructure provider for international digital businesses, has partnered with Yuno, a global payments platform serving enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets, to address this. The partnership connects COLIBRIX ONE’s acquiring services and local payment methods to Yuno’s platform, allowing European merchants to accept subscription and recurring payments from customers in more than 130 countries through a single connection.

Acquiring and local payment methods through one integration

Through a single integration with Yuno, merchants can process payments with COLIBRIX ONE while accessing subscription management functions such as customisable billing, smart routing, payment retries, card account updating, and revenue recovery. On the acceptance side, COLIBRIX ONE supports major card networks, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. As a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, it also offers Open Banking options, PayPal, and plugins for WooCommerce, PrestaShop, OpenCart, Magento, and other platforms.

COLIBRIX ONE handles merchant onboarding, including compliance verification and background checks, before merchants move to live processing. Olga Oleha, Head of Partnership and Business Development at COLIBRIX ONE, said subscriptions are where many fast-growing brands generate revenue, but receiving payments reliably across borders remains complicated.

Subscription management across the billing lifecycle

Yuno supports multiple pricing models, including fixed, per-seat, and usage-based billing. Merchants can adjust billing cycles and amounts without rebuilding their setup. When a payment fails, Yuno can automatically retry the transaction and support revenue recovery. The platform also covers the subscription lifecycle from free trials through to cancellations, with real-time analytics to monitor cash flow and subscription performance.

Mauricio Schwartzmann, Chief Financial Services Officer at Yuno, said subscription businesses should not have to rebuild their payments infrastructure each time they enter a new market. He added that bringing COLIBRIX ONE into Yuno’s infrastructure gives businesses another option for managing recurring payments across markets, while keeping the flexibility to choose their providers and payment methods. For European merchants, the result combines acquiring, local payment acceptance, and subscription management within one integration.