Coin shuts down its product services at the end of February 2017

The news follows the discontinuation of all Coin products in May 2016, when Coin was acquired by Fitbit and the company subsequently ceased selling its line of smart payment cards.

With no new Coins available to purchase and its services shutting down, users will no longer be able to add new cards to the device without the mobile app being supported. Coins themselves will continue to work until their batteries die (two years from initial activation), so the company is encouraging users to add any cards they want before February 28.

The original Coin, as well as Coin 2.0, was a single credit card-sized device that stored a collection of credit and debit cards that users could toggle through with a small button on the front of the Coin. Once the desired card was selected, users swiped Coin like any normal payment card, and the charge went through to whatever card was chosen.

Coin was first announced and began receiving orders in 2013, one year before Apple would launch Apple Pay in 2014, but Coins didnt begin arriving to customers until 2015.

In Fitbits own press release in 2016, the company described a deal that focused on the specific acquisition of Coins wearables payment platform, although at the time there were no plans to integrate Coins wearable payments technology into its 2016 roadmap. That still leaves future Fitbit devices in 2017 and beyond wide open for an active NFC payment solution.

Amid acquisitions of Pebble and luxury watch maker Vector Watch, Fitbit has faced lower-than-expected revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2016, leading to cuts of between 5 to 10% to its workforce. With Apple Watch gaining ground in the smartwatch space, Fitbit appears to be gearing up to launch a more feature-rich wearable with its own app store, mobile wallet, and more, instead of the activity-focused wearables it currently sells.