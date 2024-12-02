Cloudleaf to offer digital supply chain services in MENA region

Tech services provider Bahwan CyberTek is already operating in the United States, Asia and the MENA and Cloudleaf will elaborate targeted solutions in the logistics chain, transport, and software. The two companies will offer digital resources and workflow management solutions to more than 200 companies which are already Bahwan CyberTek’s clients in the Middle East and North Africa

According to Cloudleaf representatives, along with Bahwan CyberTek, they will expand the market of the Cloudleaf platform to the logistics chain sector in North Africa.

Cloudleaf offers IoT sensors, endpoints, gateways and cloud technologies, called Sensor Fabric that generates a unique digital fingerprint with location and contextual metadata for physical assets. The company’s location engine and cloud applications transform the digital metadata into actionable insights, delivering operational efficiencies for customers.