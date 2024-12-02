Clik2pay launches mobile app for small businesses

This product allows merchants to collect funds from consumers, who can pay online directly from their bank accounts. Having been adopted initially by large businesses, Clik2pay is now opening up this payment functionality to SMEs and micromerchants operating in Canada.

To make a payment, businesses enter their customer’s name, mobile phone number, and amount owed into the app. Clik2pay texts the customer a link, or the business can present a QR code for the customer to scan. The customer completes the transaction directly from their bank account. Because the payment takes place within the customer’s own bank, the transaction is secure and familiar, according to the company.

To register, businesses register and link their bank account directly in the app and are ready to receive payments. Transaction fees are 1% + USD 1 per transaction. The Clik2pay app is available for all major mobile phones, at the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Stores.