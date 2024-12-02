Citrus Payment Solutions acquires payment platform Zwitch

Via the new deal, Zwitch cofounder Anish Achuthan will now lead Citrus new initiatives, with a focus on expanding the companys offerings to emerging verticals such as social commerce and hyper-local commerce. The startups other cofounder Mabel Chacko will handle program launches and initiatives for startups and developers, helping them adopt Citrus, while also improvising Citrus digital merchant acquisition plan.

Founded in 2013, Zwitch is a fullstack payment platform that enables developers to accept online and mobile payments. Citrus Pay has 15-million wallet users, and has crossed USD 2 billion in GMV processed. It caters to more than 7,000 merchants, and expects to touch USD 4 billion in GMV processed by the end of the financial year ending March 2016.