Citiesocial plans expansion in Asia after Series A funding

The funding round was led by the Taiwan fund of Chinese ecommerce conglomerate Alibaba Group Holding.

Citiesocial planns to use the funds to bolster services and technology to help designers of quality everyday goods grow their presence in Asia.

In the first half of 2018, it will be announced a series of strategic partnerships with large ecommerce channels in China, Japan, and Korea.

The startup has established itself in the Taiwanese ecommerce market, which is worth more than USD 34.28 billion annually. Citiesocial curates branded goods, which allows it to differentiate from major online retail platforms that often offer a familiar range of items from mainstream brands.

Revenue for all of 2017 was USD 20 million, and its monthly sales are now 130 times what they were at the beginning of 2014. The company has 600,000 customers.