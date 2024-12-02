Citi rolls out real-time data validation service for institutions

The new solution helps clients with the customer onboarding process and reduces the risk of improper payments. Through Citi’s relationship with GIACT Systems, Citi Verify provides institutional clients the ability to validate their US-based customers’ information prior to enrolling and initiating transactions.

In addition to account verification, Citi Verify goes a step further than other similar services by providing customer identity verification as well. Available through a single API or via a web or batch interface, Citi clients can access an extensive network of identity verification and authentication services, including customer intelligence comprised of over four billion records, according to the official press release.

Citi Verify is currently available to clients in the US and will be integrated into the existing suite of payments and receivables solutions offered by Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions.