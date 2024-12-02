Citi partners Amazon to expand business in markets across Asia-Pacific

Citi customers could use rewards points for purchases at Amazon. The collaboration also offers Citi cardholders rebates and free shipping in a number of consumer markets.

Starting from February 2017, Citi credit cardholders in Thailand who shop at Amazon will be able to use Citi’s global credit card rewards to pay for purchases at checkout. Cardholders in the Philippines can avail of the same programme within the first half of 2017, along with Singapore and Australia.

With this new offering, Citi credit card customers can enjoy complimentary shipping on qualified purchases and get an additional 10% rebate up to certain amounts across a number of markets with a minimum spend.

Rebates and qualified free shipping will be offered across the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong at various promotion periods within first quarter of 2017.

The Citi ‘Thank You’ rewards points have become a powerful currency. Clients use it to shop at their favorite physical stores, or redeem anything from air miles to gasoline to rides around town.

At present, more than half of the Citi clients use digital channels, with mobile being the fastest growing channel with 35% growth year-on-year.

One out of every four new credit card accounts acquired by Citi now comes from digital sources and over 50% of the bank’s clients are actively using digital banking channels, up from 30% three years ago.

In 2016, Citi also announced strategic partnerships in digital ecosystems across the region. Some of these included Alipay and WeChat in China and Line in Thailand and Taiwan. The bank also formed digital credit card partnerships with the likes of Amazon, Airbnb, Grab, Uber, Lazada and Air Asia in various countries across Asia.