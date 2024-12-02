Citi leads investment round in Colombian fintech Supra

Supra is a Colombian fintech that enables cross-border payments and treasury solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) participating in import and export activities.











Fuelling innovation in cross-border payments

The new capital will enable the growth of Supra’s Colombian operations to fulfil its payment aggregator role in partnership with Foreign Exchange Market Intermediaries (IMC) and licensed Payment Service Providers.

In Colombia, more than 40,000 companies participate in import and export commercial activities and the market for business-to-business cross border payments in 2022 was approx. USD 134 billion according to data from the Colombian Tax Authorities (DIAN).

The investment was led by Citi’s strategic investments arm, which invests in innovative fintech companies that are aligned to Citi’s core businesses.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Supra said they are developing cuting-edge cross-border payment solutions that provide value-added services to their clients as well as transaction speed and highly competitive rates. Supra’s technology is one of the first in the country that complies with the regulations issued by the Colombian Central Bank for payment aggregators.

Officials from Citi said that their cross-border payments and FX technology will help enable Supra’s operations and expansion in Colombia. They believe Supra’s product, business model and collaboration with Citi will allow them to create competitive moats in the multi-billion-dollar import and export cross-border payments market in Colombia.





More information about Supra

Supra is a Colombian fintech founded in 2023. The company offers foreign exchange, cross-border payment, and treasury solutions to SMBs that participate in import and export activities in the country.