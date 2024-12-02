Citi, Lazada come together to launch ecommerce move in Southeast Asia

The partnership is expected to grow Citi’s cards business in the region. Citi cardholders will enjoy a discount of up to 15% on selected days when shopping on Lazada.

Shoppers who sign up for a new Citi credit card will receive additional discounts on this ecommerce site, business.inquirer.net reports.

The partnership will be launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand in October 2016.

In the Philippines, Citi cardholders currently enjoy 10% off when shopping at Lazada with an exclusive one-time use voucher, valid until October 31, 2016.