Citi integrates credit cards with transportation app in Asia

The aim of the partnership is to allow Citi credit card holders to pay for their Grab rides with their Citibank credit card points and it covers: Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The partnership will kick off in Singapore and the Philippines, with the latter three markets soon to follow.

Initial phase of the project, launched earlier in 2016, enabled customers in Singapore add their Citi credit card to GrabPay, Grab’s mobile payment platform. The next phase will enable customers to pay for Grab rides using their credit card points. Citibank credit cardholders who charge their Citi credit card on GrabPay will receive a SMS from Citi requesting if they would like to redeem the ride for points. The redemption will be made automatically once the user gives his/her acceptance, and the redemption will be made automatically and reflected in the customer’s monthly statement.

This innovative pay for rides service is the first in the region enabling credit card holders to easily exchange their points for on-demand redemption for smaller, daily transactions in one step.