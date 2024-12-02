Citi and Ant International have introduced a pilot program utilising AI to assist clients in managing foreign exchange risk.

The program integrates Citi's Fixed FX Rates solution, commonly utilised by clients in sectors like ecommerce, with Ant International's Falcon Time-Series Transformer model, an AI-driven forecasting tool designed to support businesses in lowering their hedging foreign exchange costs, as stated in a joint announcement.

Initially developed for aviation clients, the pilot program has already been implemented in live transactions, enabling Asian airlines to reduce expenses in their fixed FX hedging for online ticket sales, according to the companies.

Ant International representatives stated that the 30% savings on hedging costs that Ant International has realised for the pilot airline customer demonstrate the cost efficiency possible with AI-enabled foreign exchange hedging.

Ant International, an affiliate of China's fintech Ant Group, specialises in global digital payment solutions, digitisation, and financial technology. The company operates across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

This launch follows six months after Citi initiated a rollout of new AI tools for employees in eight countries, thereby extending this technology worldwide.

Banks have been leveraging AI tools in more specific applications. For instance, Morgan Stanley features a chatbot designed to assist financial advisors in their client interactions, while Bank of America's virtual assistant, Erica, is focused on managing the daily transactions of retail clients.

Other developments from Citi

In July 2025, Citi implemented Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform in parts of its Global Transfer Agency operations in Europe. The initiative was designed to improve the efficiency of investor onboarding and ensure compliance with regulations for regulated funds. This move aligned with Citi's efforts to expand its digital capabilities within the Fund Services division, which served institutional clients like asset and investment managers. The platform digitised key transfer agency functions, such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) assessments.