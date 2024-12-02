CITCON launches mobile payment service at Mall of America for Chinese consumers

The CITCON cross-border mobile payment solution will be implemented into various MOA merchandise shops, guest services and throughout Nickelodeon Universe, the theme park inside Mall of America.

The CITCON solution allows MOA merchants to expand reach and better engage with over one billion Chinese consumers who are actively using Alipay and WeChat Pay as their preferred payment methods and communications platforms at home and abroad.

The solution also enables merchants to reduce friction in the checkout process, offer seamless payment experiences anywhere in the store, and help consumers locate stores nearby and claim coupons. Through Alipays geolocation-based Discover function and push notifications within the app, Chinese travellers can also locate merchants at MOA, receive promotional information and make purchasing decisions.