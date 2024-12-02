Cisco acquires Jasper Technologies to develop machine management services via internet

The acquisition will bolster Cisco’s offerings in the growing market for technology that lets people manage devices like jet engines and vending machines over the internet, iamwire.com reports. Under Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins, Cisco is working to extend its reach beyond corporate networking to devices and products like refrigerators, thermostats and industrial equipment.

Thus, Cisco aims to link them to the internet by giving them new functionality and allowing them to be controlled in new ways. Adding a comment on the development, Robbins stated, “Cisco sees IoT as both a top priority for the company as well as a massive market opportunity.”

Jasper’s software is already in use by Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., enabling users to remotely unlock doors, start the engine or call emergency roadside assistance. Amazon.com Inc.’s Kindle electronic readers use Jasper software to get e-books delivered over the internet, and Heineken NV uses it to monitor beer quality and keg levels.