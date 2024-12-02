Circle International teams up with payment gateway Lakala

Circle International is poised to tap China’s fast-growing middle class and high-net worth consumer market. In 2016, cross border transactions involving China within the e-commerce space was valued at USD 1 trillion (RMB6.34trillion).

Lakala is China’s only non-bank institution that provides online, offline, personal and corporate services with a trading volume of RMB 1 trillion. Among its solutions are a full-platform payment system comprising of integrated payment solutions that are used by over 3.5 million merchants and 100 million consumers internationally.

The tie-up is part of several strategic announcements by the Malaysia homegrown new media technology company to power its penetration into the mobile wallet and payment gateway space.

Recently, the company also launched its Circle VISA Premium Card which is exclusively for Business Circle users — rewarding them with unique incentives, special discounts and promotions.