CII partners cloudBuy to launch ecommerce platform

The ecommerce platform is designed to enable Indian businesses to promote their products and services, expand their boundaries and trade online, within India, across the region, and globally. Companies of all sizes can access listing on the CII ecommerce gateway and start trading online.

The cloudBuy platform, which powers the CII e-marketplace, allows businesses to sell products and services online; process inquiries, orders, invoices and payments, offer a shopping basket feature and checkout process, take payment by various methods, upload an existing product catalogue, as well as display multiple images for products and services.