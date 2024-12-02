CIBC to support client enrolment on Visa Checkout

The bank introduced direct client access to the online payment service through its website in 2014. Clients can sign up for Visa Checkout through cibc.com and then use it at a broad selection of online retailers. Once enrolled in this payment service, shoppers enter their username and password to securely checkout without ever having to leave a merchants website.

Visa launched Visa Checkout to boost online shopping on any device. Whether using a computer, tablet or mobile device, Visa Checkout allows consumers to make online purchases by eliminating the need to re-enter card and shipping information. Visa uses security technologies to protect cardholder information, including industry standard encryption and multilayer authentication.

Once enrolled in Visa Checkout, online shoppers can use any credit, prepaid or Visa debit card and go through checkout using only their username and password. Customers can enroll CIBC VISA Credit or Advantage Debit cards, CIBC MasterCard credit cards, as well as other bank cards.

Online merchants currently offering Visa Checkout in Canada include London Drugs, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, WestJet, Kobo, 1-800-Flowers.com, Running Room, Cineplex Entertainment, Beyond the Rack, ClearlyContacts.ca, World Vision, lululemon athletica, Staples Canada, Newegg.ca, Orbitz, Ticketmaster, Gymboree and TigerDirect.ca, with more to be announced.