Chinese consumers spent USD 1.5 bln in online cross-border shopping - report

The payment value for overseas products rose steadily monthly in 2014, with November and December (the traditional discount season in Western countries) seeing over USD 200 million spent online for overseas products, according to figures released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

At the end of 2014, 22 third-party payment services such as Alibabas Alipay and Tencents Tenpay, were authorised as pilot providers of cross-border payment services. Such services are boosting Chinese consumers appetite for overseas product purchases.