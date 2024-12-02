China`s social consumer retail sales up nearly 11 percent in August 2015

If deducting price factors, the actual increase rate was 10.4%. This was 0.3% higher than July 2015, according to statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, chinaretailnews.com reports. By location of operating units, urban consumer retail sales were CNY 2.152 trillion in August, 2015, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%; while rural consumer retail sales were CNY 336.5 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 11.9%.

By consumption type, food and beverage sales were CNY 275.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.4%; and commodity retail sales were CNY 2.214 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%. From January to August 2015, Chinas internet retail sales reached CNY 2.24 trillion, an increase of 36.5% compared with the same period of 2014 and, of the total, the internet retail sales of physical goods were CNY1.865 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 35.6%, accounting for 9.8% of total social consumer retail sales.

The Internet retail sales of non-physical goods were CNY 374.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 41.1%. From January to August 2015, Chinas total social consumer retail sales were CNY19.081 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%.