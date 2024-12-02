Chinas ecommerce market surges by 30% to USD 1.2 trln in H1, 2015

Business-to-business (B2B) was up 28.8% year-on-year, at CNY 5.8 trillion (USD 910 billion), customstoday.com.pk reports. The online retail sales, which include business-to-consumer (B2C) and consumer-to-consumer (C2C), rose 48.7% to CNY 1.61 trillion (USD 250 billion).

Cross-border ecommerce reached CNY 2 trillion in H1 (USD 320 billion), up 42.8% year on year, accounting for 17.3% of China’s total trade volume. As of the end of 2014, more than 2.5 million people worked directly in ecommerce and more than 18 million indirectly.