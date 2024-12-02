China: Yahoo launches SpinCo by purchasing 15% shares in Alibaba Group

SpinCo will inherit ownership of Yahoos 384 million Alibaba shares when the tax-free spin-off is completed toward the end of 2015. The stock of the new company will be distributed pro rata to Yahoo shareholders, resulting in SpinCo becoming a separate publicly traded company.

Yahoos current market value is USD 45 billion, of which USD 40 billion is in Alibaba shares. Yahoo will continue to operate its core business and hold its 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan.

Yahoo said that its profit in the Q4 2014 fell 52% from Q4 2013 to USD 166 million while revenue was essentially flat at USD 1.25 billion.