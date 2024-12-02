China-Russia ecommerce sees growth in 2017

Over 130 cargo charter flights departed Harbin for Ekaterinburg in 2017, which means an increase of 29%, according to Harbin Commerce Bureau.

The flights carried more than 2,850 tonnes of ecommerce products worth USD 270 million, bringing the total value of cargo carried to about USD 1 billion since the route opened in 2013.

The Harbin-Ekaterinburg air route was Chinas first charter flight for ecommerce products to Russia. Parcels from Harbin to Russia accounted for more than 30% of the total from China to Russia.