China ranks first in digital payment adoption globally - report

In a survey of 13,000 respondents in 26 countries, 86% of Chinese respondents said they paid for online purchases during the past six months via digital payment systems, compared with a global average of just 43%, according to a recent report by the market research firm Nielsen, indiatimes.com reports, citing China Daily.

About 98% of the respondents in China, the worlds largest ecommerce market, said they had made purchases online. At 71%, food-related businesses topped the list of purchases made via smartphones while event ticket purchases stood at 51%.

The rising use of digital payments has attracted numerous players to the Chinese market. Apple launched its contactless payment system Apple Pay in the Chinese mainland in February 2016. It allows users of the iPhone 6 or more advanced versions, certain iPads and Apple Watches, to pay with their devices in store.