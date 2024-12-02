China: Hangzhou ecommerce pilot zone approved

Hangzhou, capital city of East ­Chinas Zhejiang Province, is one of seven cross-border ecommerce pilot cities approved by the General ­Administration of Customs, but the China (Hangzhou) pilot zone is the only one designed nationally, ecns.cn reports. The pilot zone will lead efforts to set standards for procedures and supervision of ecommerce transactions, payments, logistics, customs clearance, tax refunds and exchange settlement, the statement said.

Through innovation and reform, the pilot zone will work on solving problems in cross-border ecommerce and will help build an industry chain. Moreover, Hangzhou is home to Alibaba Group Holding ecommerce conglomerate. In addition to Alibaba, other ecommerce companies and logistics firms, such as online retailer JD.com Inc and Shenzhen-based logistics company SF Express, have also set up offices in the city.