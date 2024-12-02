Chilis restaurant chain affected by data breach

The restaurant chain is operated by Brinker International, an American multinational hospitality industry company. According to ZDnet, the incident is believed to have taken place between March and April 2018, and affected some of the chain’s restaurants.

Moreover, the company said that the data breach was first discovered on 11 May and “may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of [customer] payment card data.” However, it is not known how many customers have been involved.

According to Chilis, malware was used to scrape credit and debit card numbers alongside cardholder names from point-of-sale (PoS) systems used for in-restaurant purchases. No other information is believed to have been involved in the theft.

As it has only been a few days since the data breach was uncovered, the restaurants chain is not yet sure just how long consumer data has been scraped and stolen. Still, customers are asked to keep an eye on their credit reports and notify the correct agencies if they notice any suspicious activity.