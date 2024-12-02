



Through this partnership, Checkout.com is set to utilise Checkout.com’s scalable payment infrastructure to provide optimised payments and augment its core offerings, including wallet top-ups. Additionally, by integrating the company’s unified platform, du Pay intends to offer its user base more efficient and secure financial transactions.











Besides supporting front-end services, the collaboration allows du Pay to simplify complex back-end payment flows via a single, unified API. With these capabilities, the fintech can develop the technical foundation for its expansion and facilitate consistent, optimal user experiences across its ecosystem. Working together with Checkout.com assists du Pay’s commitment to promoting accessible and inclusive financial services, especially for underbanked and underserved communities who rely on digital tools for everyday payments and money transfers.

Moreover, commenting on the news, representatives from du Pay mentioned their company’s objective to create a customer-centric platform and make financial access more secure and immediate. As it scaled its services, the company required a payment partner that could deliver increased performance, speed, and reliability. By selecting Checkout.com and merging its services with local expertise, du Pay is set to be able to accelerate its mission to offer a more inclusive and equitable financial system.

Checkout.com underlined that du Pay’s initiative to augment financial transactions through an intuitive application falls in line with its allegiance to enabling businesses and their communities to grow in the digital economy by delivering advanced payment services.





Checkout.com’s expansion in the UAE