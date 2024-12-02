Checkout.com partners SafetyPay to allow its customers access to LATAM

Checkout.com’s partnership with SafetyPay complements the existing payment methods available within its unified payment platform and opens the Latin American market to Checkout’s merchants. With SafetyPay, online banking customers from the Latin American countries can pay directly through their bank account in their local currency.

New and existing Checkout.com merchants benefit rom access to over 300 million online shoppers in countries around the world and across Latin America, including: Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Peru. In addition to providing international credit and debit card processing through its direct acquiring relationship with Visa Europe, MasterCard International, Union Pay International, American Express, Diners Club International and the Discover Network, Checkout.com is building partnerships with local payment providers around the globe in order to power a cross-border payment solution for the internet.

Checkout.com’s focus on alternative payments has led to the creation of a solution that allows merchants to connect all the payments they need to their website via one single integration, regardless of the solution type (for example, eWallets, mobile payments, online banking or prepaid cards). This unified and continuously expanding solution typically targets merchants who want to expand their reach around the globe by offering local payment options to ensure they never miss a sale.