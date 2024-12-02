Digital payments company Checkout.com has joined Freenow by Lyft in a collaboration aimed at facilitating optimal digital payments across the latter’s European markets.

With Freenow directing its efforts towards further scaling its footprint across European cities, the taxi app looked for a payment partner that could support its objectives with performance, technical agility, and understanding of local payment dynamics.

Strategic growth across Europe’s mobility sector

By selecting Checkout.com as a payment partner, which delivers acquiring technology and facilitates an optimal integration process, Freenow by Lyft can benefit from acquiring that covers all of its European markets, including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Greece, Spain, Austria, and Ireland. This lays a solid foundation for strategic expansion. Having a significant European presence, as well as deep payment expertise across the region, enables Checkout.com to merge global scale with local insight, thus delivering solutions that meet the needs of users.

Working together with Checkout.com allows Freenow to gain transaction insights from across its global network. Checkout.com leverages AI-enabled analytics to support the identification of patterns in authorisation behaviour across digital payment journeys. With this data, Freenow can improve performance and provide a simplified payment experience for its customers. Additionally, this data-focused approach brings smarter, more efficient decisions and solidifies the taxi app’s payment reliability.

Until now, Checkout.com has supported Freenow in augmenting its post-paid payment experience, where payment is taken only after a journey is finalised. The two companies closely collaborated to make the process as efficient as possible, launching digital wallet options and smarter retry mechanisms so that missed transactions can be collected.

Talking about the move and how the company plans to support Freenow, Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, mentioned that, considering the firm’s position in the European taxi and mobility market, strengthening the resilience of its payment flows and assisting with complex post-paid journey models will enable Checkout.com to facilitate Freenow’s growth in the evolving mobility ecosystem.