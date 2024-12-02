Chase, Avios Group to roll out Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa Signature Cards

The announcement follows the addition of Iberia Plus and AerClub, the airlines’ loyalty programs. Eligible Chase credit card members can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Avios in increments of 1,000 at full 1:1 value – meaning one Chase Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one Avios.

Both cards offer 3 Avios per USD 1 spent on Iberia, Aer Lingus, British Airways, LEVEL and OpenSkies, and 1 Avios per USD 1 on all other purchases.

New Aer Lingus and Iberia Visa Signature card members in the US will be able to earn Avios by using their credit cards for travel to any of the cities in Iberia and Aer Lingus’ networks, as well as other destinations with their redemption partners. Moreover, the cards will offer customers the possibility to save on flights and no foreign transaction fees, lost luggage reimbursement and auto rental collision damage waiver.