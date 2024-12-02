ChargeBee and Worldpay team up to provide global subscription payments

Via the partnership, ChargeBee customers will benefit from Worldpay’s ecommerce solutions – all via a single pre-built integration – combining access to cloud-based SaaS billing and global payment processing. The partnership benefits businesses by providing an online subscription billing platform for package subscriptions or recurring payments, as well as consumers preferred payment method or marketplace experience.

There are already more than 20 businesses of all sizes operating in India, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States, using the bespoke integration module. Freshdesk, a cloud based customer support software provider, is the first enterprise customer to benefit from the new pre-built integration, which has enabled the company to reach a broader client base by offering multi-currency payments to its customers around the world.

Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of Freshdesk confirmed: “Flexibility is vital for Freshdesk. Using the customised integration between Worldpay and ChargeBee we’ve been able to scale by accepting payments in local currencies and settle back into our currency of choice. Working with Worldpay has also opened up opportunities in Asia and Latin America for us by enabling alternative payment methods where credit card penetration is low.”

For more information about WorldPay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.