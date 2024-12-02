Challenger bank N26 begins beta launch in UK

In the UK beta launch it says phased activation of accounts between now and the full launch will enable members of the early access waiting list to open their bank account as soon as they receive an email notification.

Current features on offer include Spaces – an in-app feature to transfer money into separate sub accounts for savings goals and real-time banking.

In terms of future developments, there are no specific dates but coming soon are contactless mobile payments, premium accounts, and overdrafts.