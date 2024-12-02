Challenger bank Judo raises USD 400 mln in equity

This latest equity raise combines follow-on investment from Judo Bank’s existing shareholders, including OPTrust, the Abu Dhabi Capital Group, Ironbridge and SPF Investment Management, with a series of new institutional investors including Bain Capital Credit and Tikehau Capital.

Judo Bank representatives have claimed that the company’s first and second funding rounds, which are worth a combined USD 540 million, equate to the largest amount of private investment raised by an Australian start-up. He also shared: As previously reported, Judo is challenging the “one size fits all” approach of its larger competitors with more specific product offerings reportedly tailored to its clients.