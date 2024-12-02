CHAI raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding

Other participants in the round include SoftBank Venture Asia, SK Networks, Aarden Partners, and Hashed

CHAI enables online businesses to accept payments via its I’mport B2B service, which provides an API that allows ecommerce businesses to choose from a set of over 20 payment options such as credit cards, wire transfers, and digital wallets.

CHAI is a payment service powered by Terra, a Korean blockchain payment network. The company serves over 2,200 merchants including global brands such as Nike Korea and Philip Morris Korea.