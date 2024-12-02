Cellum unveils roadmap for Chinese market

Speaking at a session on mobile payments at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai, CEO János Kóka explained that in Asian markets, when it comes to mobile transactions, security is the most important concern besides user experience. The Chinese audience got its first introduction to Cellum’s white-label mobile wallet technology, which the company will tailor to meet local needs and will make available both as a turnkey solution and in a modular model. Kóka also introduced the Cellum Plug & Pay service, which provides a plug-in for adding a card payment option to merchants’ mobile apps. The company’s patented Split Secret secure card vault and tokenization technology was also introduced to the Chinese audience.

Cellum is planning to launch its services in China based on its Cellum Mobile Next platform and build the supporting PCI DSS compliant infrastructure in 2016.

Established in 2000, Cellum is a European-based mobile wallet provider. The company’s security solutions cover all areas of m-commerce, including mobile purchases and payment as well as NFC (contactless) technologies. Cellum is PCI DSS 3.0 compliant. The company counts among its customers and partners MasterCard, Magyar Telekom, Telenor, Erste Bank, FHB Bank, OTP Bank, PaysBuy and Kalixa.