Cellulant and UBA to expand payments in across Africa

The countries in question are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.

This network represents one of the primary tools in bringing together Africa’s fragmented payments ecosystem, ensuring Cellulant’s payment gateway, Tingg, is available to a large number of merchants and consumers in each of these markets, according to the press release. Already, over USD 15 billion in gross value payments are processed by Cellulant across the shared markets and this partnership has the scope to expand the numbers.

Cellulant representatives stated that they believe that fintech and banks need to have a deeper collaboration in expanding opportunities that will help facilitate payments and collections for businesses and their consumers across all sectors of the economy. The partnership with UBA extend their reach across the continent and gives merchants and consumers the opportunity to streamline digital payments service directly through their bank.

The announcement is the latest in a line of new partnerships for Cellulant, as it continues to expand its network. Tingg is now available via 120 banks and is a one-stop payment gateway for multinational corporations, mid-caps, and small and medium enterprises alike.