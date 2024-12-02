Cashplus releases Payments API service

According to the company, traditionally, such technology required fees unaffordable to small businesses, or manual labor to process transactions individually (also cost prohibitive).

The Payments API allows users to send batch or single payments. Through the API, users can initiate, approve, reject, and submit payments from third party applications (eg payroll systems, accounting platforms, business platforms etc.). Currently, the API supports domestic UK transactions in GBP currency.

The Payments API adds to Cashplus suite of APIs. Cashplus had previously released the Account Information API, for managing spending with real-time transaction integration, and Application API, which eased the process of creating new accounts, improving the onboarding process for new users.