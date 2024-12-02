Cashplus, Currencycloud to launch payments service to support British SMEs

The new service, which will also be available to Cashplus personal account customers, is set to be available online and via mobile app later in 2018 summer.

By integrating with Currencycloud, Cashplus allows its clients the ability to access live foreign exchange rates, and convert into 35 currencies. The international payments service is part of a range of banking services and lending products offered by the company.

The decision to launch an international payment service, centring on SMEs stems from a need to level the playing field for small and medium enterprises in view of the uncertainty regarding Brexit, especially considering that small businesses make up to GBP 163 billion in international payments each year, a Cashplus representative cited a 2016 Accourt report.