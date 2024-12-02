Cashforce powers BNP Paribas corporate banking

The solution connects its treasury department with other business and finance departments, and offers transparency into the cash flow drivers, and automated cash flow forecasting and treasury reporting.

The platform offers integration with various ERP systems and financial data sources. The solution also allows AI-based simulations of cash flow scenarios, forecasts and impact analyses.

The platform will be available to clients through Centric, BNP Paribas’ digital banking platform that gives corporate and institutional firms access to the bank’s online financial services.