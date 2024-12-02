Cardstream completes the upgrading of its payment platform

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of upgrades to its partner network of independent software vendors (ISVs), independent sales organisations (ISOs), software companies, acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs).

The partner network includes 3,500 people selling merchant services from over 20 acquirers via their own branded version of the Cardstream platform.

These include increased on-demand capacity, security measures, enhanced DDoS prevention, certification to the latest PCI DSS 3.2 standard, hot failover and full live disaster recovery capabilities.

This is in addition to partnerships with, and connections to, all UK and many international acquiring banks.

Cardstream is seeking new international distribution partners including master-distributors, who’d like to deliver white label payments in mainland Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

The upgrade to Cardstream’s secure private cloud has been achieved in partnership with Rackspace and Oracle’s Zenedge platform.

Zenedge’s AI-powered Cybersecurity Suite delivers resilience from DDoS and other malicious internet traffic, while the move to Rackspace ensures the scale and business continuity Cardstream needs as it continues to grow in the UK and abroad.