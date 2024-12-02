Cardknox integrates with ID TECH to support unattended retail

The ID TECH VP6300 and VP6800 payment terminals are seamlessly integrated with the Cardknox payment gateway, and offer merchants an all-in-one solution with the capability to accept multiple payment types, augment usability , operate indoors and outdoors, generate reports, and receive in-house technical support.

With the growing demand for cashless and contactless payment options, self-service payment terminals offer merchants increased opportunities to capture sales while providing consumers with a frictionless payment experience, according to the press release.

Cardknox's portfolio of unattended retail solutions support traditional kiosk and vending machine transactions, and open the door to non-traditional offerings such as electronics vending, attraction ticketing, car purchases, parking facilities, public transportation, and more.