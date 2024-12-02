CardFlight introduces SwipeSimple terminal

The terminal is designed to change the way in which small businesses process payments and handle other related services. By integrating CardFlight’s software, SwipeSimple Terminal offers the payment acceptance and software management tools that over 50,000 small businesses already rely on, via a format that resellers are familiar with.

With SwipeSimple Terminal, merchants can access the capabilities of a traditional terminal including EMV chip, contactless, and magnetic stripe payment acceptance, wired and wireless connectivity, plus:

touchscreen interface;

on-screen tip prompts;

customisable digital receipts via SMS and email;

searchable transaction history on the device;

item catalogue and inventory management;

business insight tools at SwipeSimple Merchant Web Dashboard.

The terminal will initially be available on the PAX A920 and PAX A80, enabling CardFlight to work with merchant acquirers and independent sales organisations to meet diverse merchant needs.

The SwipeSimple Terminal is scheduled for release later in Q2 2019.