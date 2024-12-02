CardConnect rolls out CardConnect Mobile solution

CardConnect Mobile is integrated with the CardConnect Gateway, which means each transaction is secured using patented encryption and tokenization. The integration also provides reconciliation reporting, customer profile storage and transaction management, accessible in CardConnect’s payments portal, the Merchant Center. The app is available on iOS and Android devices.

CardConnect is a provider of payment processing and technology services that enables approximately 50,000 merchants nationwide to accept card transactions. The company’s payment gateway and security solutions allow merchants to accept credit, debit, check, gift card and loyalty transactions.