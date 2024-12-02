Card reader providers drop prices to assist SME

The iZettle reader has added a customers section that collects customer email addresses at the end of a sale. Also the device allows businesses accept credit card and contactless payments. The costs associated with the reader’s usage are transaction fees on card payments.

Similar, in the US, in June 2016 Square has announced that its contactless chip reader can be acquired in weekly instalments of 1 USD per week for 60 weeks, as a mean to support SMEs.

iZettle was founded in 2011 and has launched its solutions in 12 countries around the world. The company provides payment services and apps – from card readers for smartphones and tablets to registers and tools for sales.