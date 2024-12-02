C&A opens online store in eleven EU countries

The new shop will also deliver to customers in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden.

According to Andreas Hammer, director ecommerce Europe at C&A, the additional online store represents the next big step in the company’s plans to expand its online activities. The fashion retail company is now active online in twenty countries, whereas it was active in only nine online markets before the launch of its new EU shop.