CANCAN, WorldFirst roll out Alipay and WeChat Pay across Europe

The ability to offer both Alipay and WeChat Pay simultaneously to Chinese tourists is a boon for merchants. With over 1 billion Mainland Chinese users for WeChat Pay and 550 million for Alipay, the two mobile wallets dominate 98% of the payments market for Chinese consumers.

CANCAN already enables payments in China, Asia, Australia, and North America, and now merchants operating across Europe are able to utilise the omnichannel platform. It handles and facilitates promotions and payments in-store, in-app, and online, and reconciles a variety of payment methods and payment gateways in a single, unified backend system.

CANCAN enables merchants with global businesses to accept mobile payments anywhere in the world with one simple integration, with operations spanning four continents and over 50 countries. WorldFirst is a payments company operating all over the world. The fintech business has over 600 employees based in offices in London, Amsterdam, Austin, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney.