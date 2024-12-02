CanadianForex launches global money transfer app

Forex Money Transfer enables consumers on-the-go to send money in 48 currencies to friends, family and merchants around the globe. CanadianForex is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The OzForex Group, a pioneer in global payments.

The app, available to download now from both the App Store and Google Play, is designed to complement the companys global consumers preferences, many of who make regular currency transfers from Canada abroad for a variety of reasons, from purchasing second homes, paying mortgages, tuition, family support and the purchase of goods and services.

CanadianForex has already seen increase in mobile usage from its user base. From March, 2014 to March 2015, the number of registrations made on mobile devices grew by 261%, and according to IDC, a market research firm, purchase volume over mobile devices will exceed USD 1 trillion worldwide by 2017.