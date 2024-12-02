Canadian Credit Unions offer Interac Debit on Samsung Pay

Steinbach Credit Union members will be able to make purchases directly from their chequing or savings accounts at retailers displaying the Interac Flash logo using eligible Samsung devices.

To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can swipe up, scan their fingerprint, iris or input their four-digit PIN, or tap. Samsung Pay uses three different levels of security: fingerprint authentication, tokenization and Samsung KNOX, Samsungs defense-grade mobile security platform.

Other Canadian credit unions involved in the development of Samsung Pay for credit unions include: Affinity Credit Union, Assiniboine Credit Union, Cambrian Credit Union, Conexus Credit Union, Connect First Credit Union, First West Credit Union, Libro Credit Union, Prospera Credit Union, Servus Credit Union.

Canadian Credit Union Association is the national trade association for Canada’s credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. These financial institutions offer a full-range of retail banking services to over 5.6 million Canadians.